SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 311 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.6% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $16,377,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 10.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 34.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $438.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.70. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $444.80.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.