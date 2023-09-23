SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.