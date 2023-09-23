SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

