SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 439 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 67,141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.8% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,452 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 19.0% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $162.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.02 and a 200-day moving average of $153.16. The firm has a market cap of $436.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

