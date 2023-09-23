SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) vs. ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Head-To-Head Survey

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) and ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ANTA Sports Products shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and ANTA Sports Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $1.73 billion 1.74 $291.19 million $3.84 12.24 ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A $14.92 19.23

Profitability

SeaWorld Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than ANTA Sports Products. SeaWorld Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANTA Sports Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and ANTA Sports Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment 14.56% -60.15% 10.66% ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SeaWorld Entertainment and ANTA Sports Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 0 2 8 0 2.80 ANTA Sports Products 0 0 3 0 3.00

SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $70.89, suggesting a potential upside of 50.80%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than ANTA Sports Products.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats ANTA Sports Products on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, it operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The company operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. It is also involved in the exporting and importing activities; and retailing of sporting goods. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

