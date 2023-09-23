Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Trading 2.2% Higher

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.51 and last traded at $105.24. 33,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 263,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $306,560.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,137,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $306,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,976 shares of company stock worth $703,804. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.