SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Trading Up 4.7%

SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.66 and last traded at $125.66. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SES-imagotag Société Anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.72.

SES-imagotag Société Anonyme installs and maintains electronic shelf labels worldwide. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including electronic shelf labels, cameras, fixtures and accessories, infrastructure, Wi-Fi integrations, and Captana wireless mini cameras; and retail IoT SaaS solutions comprising VUSION Cloud, VUSION Asset Management, VUSION Manager, VUSION Studio, VUSION Link, VUSION Engage, Storefront, VUSION Rail, and VUSION Ads for brands.

