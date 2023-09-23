SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,494 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 574.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 30,518 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,640,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

