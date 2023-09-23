SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $592,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 224.0% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 78,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $272.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

