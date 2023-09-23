SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $267.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

