SFG Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $413.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.