SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.1% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.