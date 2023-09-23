SFG Wealth Management LLC. Takes $218,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 12.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $55.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

