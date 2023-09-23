Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Shares Down 1.9%

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $3.12. 17,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 30,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Shapeways from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shapeways Stock Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 39.80% and a negative net margin of 76.03%.

Institutional Trading of Shapeways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shapeways in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Shapeways during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shapeways by 52.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 264,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shapeways by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Shapeways by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 458,123 shares during the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

