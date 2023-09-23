Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 18.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $97,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $449.73 and its 200 day moving average is $429.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

