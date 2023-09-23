Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $633.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.44. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.10). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $294.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

