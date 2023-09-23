Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Shoe Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.10). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $294.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 61.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCVL

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.