Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.25) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.41).

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 849 ($10.52) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 857.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 893.93. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 790 ($9.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,139 ($14.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,632.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

