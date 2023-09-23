Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.25) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.41).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBG
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.