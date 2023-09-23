Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $170.30 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,580.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00243779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $207.97 or 0.00782425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.39 or 0.00539450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00057229 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00116630 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,194,285,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,171,312,597 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

