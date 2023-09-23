Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance

SGAPY opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Singapore Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.18.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

