Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,099 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.10. 607,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,874. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.19. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

