Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VUG traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.62. 1,541,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,251. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.40.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.