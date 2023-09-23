Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. 1,861,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,127. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

