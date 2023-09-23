Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 113,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,375.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 257,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250,382 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 70,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,093. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

