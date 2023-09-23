Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,103 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,618. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1153 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

