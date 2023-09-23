Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,014 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $95.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,294,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,347. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

