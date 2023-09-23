Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,533,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,889,000 after acquiring an additional 491,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 947,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,912,000 after buying an additional 63,705 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,998,000 after buying an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.99. 132,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,228. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

