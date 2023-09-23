Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

SCGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

