South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Shares Up 1.3%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 16,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

South Star Battery Metals Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.