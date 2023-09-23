SPACE ID Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $77.11 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,809,288 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 393,809,288.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.19561796 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $10,165,357.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars.

