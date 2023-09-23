Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.01

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.85. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 1,657 shares changing hands.

Spanish Broadcasting System Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

