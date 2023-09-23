Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.02, with a volume of 320904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SDE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.47.

The firm has a market cap of C$698.00 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.80.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.08. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 135.53% and a net margin of 90.79%. The firm had revenue of C$168.85 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.3199686 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

