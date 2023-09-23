SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. 1,868,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,606. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

