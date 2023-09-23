Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $125.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Splunk from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.21.

Get Splunk alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Splunk

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK stock opened at $145.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.22. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $145.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,138. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Splunk by 9.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 21.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Splunk by 141.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.