Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 2,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Spring Valley Acquisition Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

