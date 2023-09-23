SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.67.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $169.97 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $114.71 and a 52-week high of $196.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.55. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.39 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

