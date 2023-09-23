Square Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $42,070.45 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Square Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $40,042.77 and approximately $42,070.45 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Square Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.01918408 USD and is down -37.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $41,671.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Square Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Square Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.