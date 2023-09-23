Stagwell’s (STGW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STGW. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Stagwell from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ STGW opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.50 and a beta of 1.09. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $632.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jay Leveton purchased 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 491,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,024.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Stagwell during the second quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Stagwell during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stagwell during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Stagwell during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

