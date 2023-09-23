Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Standard Lithium Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN SLI opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Standard Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $499.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 2.49.
About Standard Lithium
