Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SLI opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Standard Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $499.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

About Standard Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.