Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,155 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.76.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

