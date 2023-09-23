Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SPLP opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $939.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Insider Activity at Steel Partners

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $101,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,347. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $162,633.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $101,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 129,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,589 shares of company stock valued at $542,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Steel Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steel Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

