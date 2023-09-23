Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of SPLP opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $939.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $48.00.
Insider Activity at Steel Partners
In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $101,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,347. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $162,633.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $101,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 129,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,589 shares of company stock valued at $542,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
