Steem Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.73 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $77.87 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,569.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00244035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $208.16 or 0.00783450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00537899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00057341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00116678 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 444,450,996 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

