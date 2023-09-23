Steph & Co. Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 209,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 56,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 188,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 212,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

