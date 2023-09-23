Steph & Co. Sells 886 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Steph & Co. lessened its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,785 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,830,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,761 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $34.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

