Stifel Nicolaus Cuts HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Price Target to C$12.25

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$12.25 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance
HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.22). HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of C$22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About HLS Therapeutics
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Read More
