Stifel Nicolaus Cuts HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Price Target to C$12.25

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$12.25 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HLS opened at C$5.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$4.12 and a 12 month high of C$11.22. The company has a market cap of C$167.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.09.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.22). HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of C$22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

