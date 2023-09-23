StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CARV opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

