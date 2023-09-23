StockNews.com Begins Coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.30. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $66.13 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,125,000 after purchasing an additional 404,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $43,828,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,585,000 after acquiring an additional 403,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,656,000. Finally, Avala Global LP raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 223.5% in the first quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 561,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,229,000 after acquiring an additional 387,832 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.