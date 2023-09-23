StockNews.com Downgrades Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director Janine J. Mcardle acquired 6,011 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,952.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, Director Janine J. Mcardle purchased 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,952.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,274.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $443,432,000 after acquiring an additional 460,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,274,000 after buying an additional 481,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,590,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,839,000 after acquiring an additional 77,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after acquiring an additional 123,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,205,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,583,000 after acquiring an additional 428,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

