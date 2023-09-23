StockNews.com Downgrades PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $86.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $71.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

