StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NASDAQ NURO opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.42 and a quick ratio of 17.11. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.28.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 75.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

