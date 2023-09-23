StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ NURO opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.42 and a quick ratio of 17.11. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.28.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 75.17%.
Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroMetrix
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.